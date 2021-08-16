DUI suspected in Highway 140 crash involving several vehicles, Merced police say

Merced Police

Merced police say DUI is suspected as a factor in a crash late Sunday involving several vehicle on Highway 140 east near Kibby Road.

One person was taken to the hospital with major injures.

Merced police were dispatched around 11:35 p.m. to the scene. Merced-area California Highway Patrol officers, who were in the area due to road construction, also responded.

Police said a 43-year-old male driver of a pickup struck one of four cars stopped for the road construction.

The driver of the pickup traveled off the roadway and the vehicle caught on fire, according to the release. CHP officers were able to reach the man and pull him out of the vehicle before it was fully engulfed by flames.

The pickup’s driver was flown by helicopter to a Modesto hospital and remains in critical condition. Some of the occupants of the other vehicles involved were said to have minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Crain at 209-388-7754 or by email at crainl@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725 and some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to law enforcement online through the Merced Crime Stoppers website