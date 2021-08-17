Merced hit-and-run crash kills pedestrian near Golden Valley High, police say

Merced Police

Authorities are investigating after hit-and-run crash near Golden Valley High killed a pedestrian early Monday.

Officers responded before 1 a.m. to East Childs Avenue and Watertown Drive after a passing motorist found a man lying in the roadway, Sgt. Leone Pintabona said.

Officers found the pedestrian and medical personnel tried to save his life, but were unsuccessful.

Pintabona said an adult man was driving a 2004 Mercedes eastbound on East Childs Avenue when the vehicle struck the pedestrian, who is believed to have been walking in the roadway.

The driver initially fled before returning about 15 minutes later. According to Pintabona the driver did not appear to be intoxicated and was cooperative with police.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, and ultimately cited and released due to booking protocols at the jail, according to Pintabona.

Pintabona said the collision remains under investigation and police are looking for any surveillance footage from the area which may have recorded the suspect vehicle.

Police did not release the victim’s name pending notification of next of kin. The suspect’s name also has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6912.