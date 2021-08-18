Merced police looking for suspect accused of stabbing teen multiple times at warehouse

Merced Police

Police are looking for a suspect accused of stabbing a juvenile multiple times at a south Merced business on Wednesday.

At 10:51 a.m., officers responded to a package courier warehouse in the 200 block of South West Avenue for a reported stabbing, according to Lt. Emily Foster.

Foster said suspect Mateo Soriano, 18, and the 16-year-old male victim are believed to be employees at the warehouse. According to Foster, detectives are in the early stages of an investigation into the altercation.

Foster said a motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time, but that it appears as if they were involved in some type of dispute at work when Soriano stabbed the victim several times.

The teen was taken by helicopter to an area hospital and is in stable condition, according to Foster. Police are continuing to look for witnesses and any video surveillance from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6912.