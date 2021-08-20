Merced man, 32, arrested for downloading child porn at day care facility, police say

A 32-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography at a residence being used as a licensed in-home day care facility.

Joel Damian Ortega was taken into custody after Merced police served a search warrant in the 300 block of Citadel Avenue, according to a department news release.

Detectives received a tip that someone in the residence was downloading child pornography.

An unregistered, unsecured firearm belonging to Ortega along with ammunition was found at the residence in an area that was easily accessible to children.

Ortega admitted to downloading and distributing child pornography during questioning. He lived at the residence but was not an employee of the day care business.

Ortega was booked into the Merced County Jail of suspicion of possessing child pornography, child endangerment and possessing an unregistered firearm.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Adrian at 209-385-4731 or by email at adriana@cityofmerced.org.