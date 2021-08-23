Man arrested with 32 pounds of meth in Merced County sentenced to prison

Man arrested with more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine in Merced County was sentenced to prison on Monday. Merced Sun-Star

A man who pleaded guilty to possessing more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine has been sentenced to prison, according to the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A Talbert.

Alejandro Lopez, 51, of Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico, has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to a news release.

Lopez was stopped for a traffic violation while driving northbound on Highway 99 in Merced County. Following the stop California Highway Patrol officers located about 32 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle’s spare tire, according to authorities.

Lopez pleaded guilty in a Fresno federal court on Oct. 6, 2020.