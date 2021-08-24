Merced police investigating after man shot during attempted robbery

Merced Police

Merced police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery late Monday.

Around 9:55 p.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Calimyrna Avenue and East 22nd Street, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Officers located the victim in the area of East 21st Street and Yosemite Parkway, who told officers he had been shot in the leg while attempting to purchase a vehicle.

The victim, who is from the Stockton area, said he found the vehicle on a social media website and traveled to Merced to make the purchase, according to police. He told police he went to the area of Weston Way and East 22nd Street to meet the seller of the vehicle, described as a heavy-set Hispanic male.

Police said the suspect reportedly demanded money from the victim before firing several shots, one of which struck the victim in the leg.

The victim fled the area of the shooting in his vehicle and contacted authorities. He was taken to an area hospital and later released.

“We’re looking for any witnesses or anyone who might have surveillance in the area,” said Lt. Emily Foster.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this alleged crime to contact Detective Lupian at 209-385-7844 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be reported to police by contacting 209-385-4725 and some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Anonymous tips can also be reported to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.