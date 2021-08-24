Suspect in custody following shooting behind Mariposa restaurant. What sheriff knows

A suspect in a Mariposa shooting on Monday has surrendered to authorities, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the suspect, Kenneth Patterson, 22, contacted the sheriff’s office on Monday and made arrangements to turn himself in that evening. A warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Sheriff’s deputies responded around 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a gunshot victim in the 5th Street parking area, according to Deputy Kristie Mitchell. Arriving deputies located a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his lower back. The deputies rendered aid to the victim until medical first responders arrived at the scene. The victim was transported to a Valley hospital for treatment. Authorities said Tuesday his condition was unknown.

According to authorities, the victim identified Patterson as the shooting suspect. While on scene deputies also contacted 23-year-old Brock Hieber, who told deputies that the .22 caliber revolver used in the shooting was his.

Authorities said Hieber’s statements changed multiple times while speaking with deputies. Hieber ultimately told deputies that he had moved the revolver, emptied the ammunition discarding it in a nearby storm drain and placed the firearm inside his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Mitchell said deputies recovered the firearm and the ammunition discarded in the nearby storm drain.

Mitchell said it appears the three men know each other but it is unclear what the men were doing prior to the shooting.

Patterson was booked into the Mariposa County Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities.

Hieber was arrested and ultimately booked and released on suspicion of misdemeanor destroying or concealing evidence and obstruction of justice.