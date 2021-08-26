Merced police arrest man accused of trying to set fire to building

Merced Police

A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly attempting to set fire to a building in Merced, police say.

Officers responded at 10:38 p.m. to a report of an attempted arson at a multi-unit housing complex at 314 West 19th Street, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Once on scene officers arrested suspect Thomas Housley, 69. Police said a witness reported the man allegedly attempted to burn down the building by lighting paper on fire before pouring gasoline on it.

Police said the incident appears to have stemmed from a dispute between Housley and tenants about missing or withheld mail. According to police, a resident was able to extinguish the fire prior to officers arriving on scene.

No damage was caused to the structure and no injuries were reported.

Housley was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony attempted arson and misdemeanor trespass, according to jail records.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this alleged crime to contact Officer A. Arias at 209-385-6905 or be email at ariasa@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can can be reported by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement online at the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.