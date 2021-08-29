Police arrest man after report of assault and robbery near a south Merced business

Police have arrested a man after a robbery and assault near a business in Merced, according to authorities.

Francisco Zagal, 31, was arrested Saturday after officers identified him from surveillance video, the Merced Police Department stated in a news release.

Officers responded about 5:45 p.m. to the Buy and Bye Market at 1108 G St. for a report of a knife assault. Police said the victim was reportedly attacked by two men after exiting the store and returning to his vehicle.

According to police, one had a knife and cut the victim’s hand before the suspects stole his truck keys.

After Zagal was identified, police said, he was found a few hours later and arrested. Zagal was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery, according to police.

Authorities said the second suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information regarding this alleged crime is asked to contact Officer McCannon at 209-385-6905 or by email at mccannont@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported to police through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Tips also can be submitted anonymously through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.