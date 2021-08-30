Police investigating after shots fired in east Merced late Sunday

Merced Police

No injuries were reported after gunshots rang out late Sunday night in east Merced, according to police.

Merced police officers responded at about 11:45 pm to a reported shooting in the 2200 block of Ash Avenue, according to Lt. Emily Foster.

Foster said police located shell casings in the roadway as well as video surveillance of the incident from a nearby location.

According to police it appears the shooter was in a vehicle traveling southbound on Ash Avenue toward East 22nd Street.

Police said according to a witness, the vehicle was described as a dark colored SUV with two people inside.

Foster said a motive for the incident is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6905.