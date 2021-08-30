Crime

Police investigating hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian in south Merced

Authorities are investigating after a woman was struck and injured in a hit-and-run crash late Sunday in Merced.

At about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Merced police officers responded to the area of 11th Street and S Street for a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle, according to Lt. Emily Foster.

Foster said officers arrived and found the woman, who had moderate injuries. She was flown to a Modesto hospital for treatment

Foster said the suspect vehicle is described as a black truck of unknown make or model, and the driver left the scene following the collision. Police are investigating and looking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision as well as looking for any video surveillance footage from the area.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6905 and ask for Officer N. Martinez.

