Driver flees scene after striking cyclist in south Merced, police say

Merced Police

Police are investigating after a cyclist was stuck by a vehicle in south Merced late Monday.

At about 11:22 p.m., a Merced police officer found a 53-year-old man lying in the roadway next to a bicycle in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, according to a department news release.

Police learned the driver of a white sedan struck the cyclist while turning south onto Martin Luther King Jr. Way from West 15th Street. Police said the driver left the scene and continued driving toward Highway 99.

The victim was inspected by medical personnel and cleared at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Officer Crain at 209-388-7754 or by email at crainl@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be left by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can be reported to law enforcement online at the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.