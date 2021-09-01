Man who attempted to flee from officers found with stolen gun, police say

A man who attempted to flee from Merced police officers on Wednesday was arrested, after he was found with a loaded stolen firearm, according to the Merced Police Department. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department.

A man fled from police on foot was arrested early Wednesday after he was found with a stolen firearm, according to Merced police.

At 12:07 a.m., Merced police officers responded to the area near the Merced Civic Center for a report of a subject looking into vehicles, according to a department news release.

The officers contacted a person standing on the corner of N Street and West 18th Street who was later identified as Charles Clay, 30. Police said Clay was evasive and gave a false name to the officers before attempting to flee on foot.

After a short chase, Clay was captured and officers located a stolen loaded firearm inside his backpack, according to police.

He was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony carrying a loaded firearm, receiving or possessing stolen property as well as misdemeanor false identification to a peace officer and resisting, according to jail records.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Flores at 209-388-7796 or by email at floresd@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be left by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.