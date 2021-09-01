Wanted suspect arrested following vehicle pursuit in Merced, police say

A wanted suspect and his passenger in a stolen work truck were arrested in Merced on Wednesday, following a vehicle pursuit that ended in the Smart and Final parking lot, according to the Merced Police Department. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A wanted felon was arrested Wednesday morning after a vehicle pursuit with Merced police.

At about 7 a.m. Merced police received information suspect Sergio Garcia, 29, was driving a stolen white Ford F-250 service truck in the area of Yosemite Parkway and Rose Avenue, according to a news release.

Officers located the suspect and vehicle at Glen Avenue and Yosemite Parkway. The pursuit began after Garcia drove northbound on Highway 99 at a high rate of speed before exiting the freeway at the Martin Luther King Jr. Way off-ramp, police said.

Police said a passenger Matthew Mendoza, 22, also had several outstanding felony warrants.

Garcia drove into the Smart and Final parking lot where he lost control of the vehicle and crashed. Police said he was captured by officers following a short foot pursuit. According to Lt. Emily Foster, the vehicle caught fire following the crash and was quickly extinguished by officers. According to the release, Garcia was wanted on multiple cases involving firearm-related offenses.

Police said Garcia was taken to Mercy Medical Center and treated for minor injures related to the crash. After receiving medical clearance, he was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on multiple outstanding felony warrants as well as evading, according to the release.

Police said Mendoza was cited and released for non-violent felony warrants.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this alleged crime to contact Officer Laguna at 209-388-7709 or by email at lagunab@cityofmerced.org

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be left by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.