Merced County optometrist indicted on federal charges for alleged healthcare fraud

A Merced County optometrist has been indicted on charges of healthcare fraud for allegedly submitting more than $1 million in false claims, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Carole Sachs, 76, of Delhi, was indicted on nine counts of healthcare fraud by a federal grand jury Thursday, according to a news release from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A Talbert.

Sachs, who practiced out of offices in Turlock and Modesto, is accused of fraudulently billing Medicare for optometry services she did not provide between November 2016 and February 2021.

Sachs allegedly billed more than $1 million and received more than $700,000 in payments from Medicare for fraudulent and false claims.

That included claims for placing amniotic membranes on the eyes of patients and performing thousands of ultrasounds despite not performing the procedures, the release said.

If convicted, Sachs could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the United States Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General and FBI. It’s being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney’s Vincente A. Tennerelli and Joseph D Barton.