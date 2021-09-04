Police seeking help to find Merced man, 30, wanted for attempted murder after stabbing

Thirty-year old Ryan Vigil, of Merced, is wanted on suspicion of attempted homicide after a victim was stabbed multiple times in Merced on Saturday morning, according to the Merced Police Department. Merced Police Department

The Merced Police Department is trying to locate a man wanted on suspicion of attempted homicide after a person suffered multiple stab wounds Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call of a stabbing in the 1100 block of Loughborough Drive at 7:53 a.m., according to a police news release.

Detectives were called out to assist with the investigation and 30-year old Ryan Butler Vigil, of Merced, was identified as the suspect. A warrant has been issued for Vigil for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Vigil fled the scene prior to officers arriving and remains at large.

Merced police are asking anyone who knows where Vigil is or has any other information to contact Det. Odom at 209-388-7814 or odoms@cityofmerced.org.

