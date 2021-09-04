Man arrested after shooting and killing of ex-wife’s boyfriend in Delhi, deputies say

akuhn@mercedsunstar.com

Merced County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a deadly shooting late Friday in Delhi.

Deputies responded about 9:47 p.m. to the 14000 block of Hoskins Avenue, according to a social media post by the Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, a woman claimed her ex-husband shot her boyfriend and then left with the boyfriend in a vehicle.

After canvassing the area, deputies found the vehicle with the victim. They later located the suspect and took him into custody.

There was little additional information available. Due to an ongoing investigation, investigators are not releasing any names at this time.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call the Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7482.