Crime
Man arrested after shooting and killing of ex-wife’s boyfriend in Delhi, deputies say
Merced County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a deadly shooting late Friday in Delhi.
Deputies responded about 9:47 p.m. to the 14000 block of Hoskins Avenue, according to a social media post by the Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived, a woman claimed her ex-husband shot her boyfriend and then left with the boyfriend in a vehicle.
After canvassing the area, deputies found the vehicle with the victim. They later located the suspect and took him into custody.
There was little additional information available. Due to an ongoing investigation, investigators are not releasing any names at this time.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call the Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7482.
