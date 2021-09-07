Merced police searching for suspect accused of using metal pipe in assault at gas station

Authorities are looking for a suspect allegedly captured on surveillance video assaulting a victim at a Merced business, according to the Merced Police Department. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Merced police are searching for a suspect accused of an assault Monday night at an AM/PM gas station off Highway 140.

Around 7:45 p.m. police responded after the 53-year-old victim who had allegedly been struck in the head with a metal pipe, according to a news release.

Police found the victim suffering from a head wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of head trauma.

Police said video surveillance from the business captured the incident, which police described as an adult male wearing a baseball style cap assaulting the victim.

The suspect fled prior to officers arriving on scene.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Officer N. Martinez at 209-388-7776 or by email at martinez@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be left by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement online through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.