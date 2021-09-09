Merced police arrest man accused of trying to rape elderly woman

A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday evening by Merced police for allegedly attempting to rape an elderly woman.

Suspect Brandon Maron was taken into custody after the assault happened at a north Merced address, police said in a news release.

Officers responded to the location at 5:40 p.m. and found the 77-year-old victim suffering from a leg injury. Police said Maron had been staying with the woman and had forced his way into her bedroom.

He tried to rape the woman, but she was able to fend him off, but was injured, police said.

The suspect was located a short distance from the residence, arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of attempted rape, sexual assault, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Detective Jasso at 209-385-8889 or by email at jassoc@cityofmerced.org.