Man arrested in Merced for alleged assault with a hammer, police say

Merced Police

A 51-year-old suspect was arrested by Merced police early Friday for allegedly assaulting a man with a hammer.

Around 2:15 a.m. police responded to the 1500 block of East 21st Street, just north of Highway 140,. for a report of an assault. The victim told officers he was hit in the head with a hammer, according to a news release.

Officers provided aid to the victim and identified the suspect as Brian Arredondo. The suspect, who allegedly swung the hammer at the victim three times, was immediately arrested.

The victim had minor injuries and police located the hammer.

Arredondo was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Abanathie at (209) 388-7798 or by email at abanthies@cityofmerced.org.