Watsonville shooting suspect is arrested while hiding in Los Banos, police say

Members of the Los Banos Police Department’s Gang Unit assisted in the arrest of a man wanted on suspicion of involvement in a shooting in Watsonville, according to the department.

Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office investigators believed David Setterberg, 38, was hiding out in Los Banos and asked local police to assist in apprehending the man who they said was a suspect in a shooting that occurred Aug. 16, according to a social media post by the Los Banos department.

Gang Unit officers served a warrant at 2:15 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 2500 block of Goldeneye Drive and said they arrested Setterberg without incident.

Setterberg was taken to Santa Cruz County Jail, where he was booked on a charge of attempted murder.