Homicide reported at Hilmar diner, says Merced County Sheriff’s Office

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office patrol car on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. akuhn@mercedsunstar.com

Merced County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the homicide of a man reported Sunday evening at a Hilmar restaurant.

Details are preliminary.

Deputy Daryl Allen said deputies responded at about 7:15 p.m. to the Hot Rod Diner in the 8100 block of Lander Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Deputies arrived and found the victim.

Few details were available, but Allen said many people were in the area when the incident happened. Deputies are asking anyone with information to call dispatch at (209) 385-7445.

Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous .