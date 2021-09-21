Man burned in Merced house explosion confirmed as suspect behind marijuana conversion lab

Merced police say a man who was severely injured in a massive explosion heard by residents citywide has been confirmed as a suspect in the marijuana conversion lab that potentially sparked the blaze.

Police haven’t released the man’s name, saying he’s remained in critical condition Tuesday at a regional hospital.

The California Department of Justice is assisting Merced police with the investigation. Lt. Emily Foster said the two-story home, located northeast of Highway 59 and Yosemite Avenue, is a rental property. Police investigators spent time canvasing the area on Monday.

“We’re just trying to determine who else might have been a tenant at the residence,” Foster said.

Police said no arrests have been made, and it’s unknown if other suspects have been identified during the investigation. Foster said police are speaking with the owner of the property to determine if anyone was living at the residence and who else might have been involved.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It is unknown if the injured man was actually living at the home, or was there solely for the conversion lab.

It’s not unheard of for illegal drug operations to happen in residential neighborhoods in Merced, like the Derby Court location. Foster said police have served several search warrants throughout the city, some which have been served in the northern part of the city — as now is considered a peak time for harvesting marijuana plants at illegal grows.

Foster said some of the illegal narcotics operations appear to be more prevalent in larger homes located in the northern part of the city.

A honey oil lab, also known as a hash oil lab, produces a purified substance that’s extracted from the plants. The finished product is used in vape pens and marijuana edibles. Authorities say the butane used to make the oil is highly flammable and volatile, and these labs can easily explode.

Hash oil contains concentrated amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol, the active ingredient in cannabis.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Such lab explosions can have dire consequences, particularly when the operations happen in residential neighborhoods, as there is the potential that children too can be injured.

Police officers and fire personnel responded at 8:19 a.m. to the home in the 1300 block of Derby Court Monday morning. The injured man was found in a neighboring yard with severe burns to his body..

Once the fire was contained, evidence of the conversion lab was found including marijuana, multiple propane fuel tanks and colanders were scattered among the debris.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Lopez at 209-385-6905 or by email at lopezj@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported to police through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted to police by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.