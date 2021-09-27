Merced victim sustains major injuries from assault in parking lot, police say

Merced Police

Merced police are looking for information after an early morning assault sent a man to the hospital with major injuries.

At 2:49 a.m. Sunday, Merced police responded to the 3200 block of R Street after a passerby reported a large fight in the In-Shape parking lot, according to Lt. Emily Foster. Officers located an adult man with extensive injuries bleeding from the face head and arms, Foster said.

According to police, it appears the victim may have been chased to the location and assaulted by an unknown group of people. He was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for treatment and his condition is unknown.

Foster said police are looking for witnesses, video surveillance or anyone who may have seen the man earlier that evening. Foster said it is unknown if any weapons were used during the assault.

Police have not identified a motive for the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Radke at 209-388-7725. Anonymous tips can be submitted to police by calling 209-385-4725 and some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.