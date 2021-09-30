Man arrested after a woman and an 11-month-old are struck by gunfire, Merced police say

An 11-month-old infant was struck in the head and her mother also hurt in a shooting that led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of attempted murder, Merced police announced Thursday night.

Both the mom and child suffered what were said to be non-life-threatening, minor injuries but were taken to an area trauma center for treatment, according to a news release posted on the Merced Police Department’s Facebook page.

No information was provided on what led up to the shooting.

Merced officers responded about 1:09 p.m. to the 3100 block of R Street after receiving calls about gunshots in the area, according to the social media post.

Authorities said that about 20 minutes later, officers went to the Lowe’s parking lot for a victim that was struck by gunfire. Officers found both a 22-year-old woman and the infant had been struck by gunfire, police said. Police said the mother suffered an injury to her leg.

Gang Violence Suppression Unit officers developed information about the whereabouts of a suspect, identified as 21-year-old Charles Jasper. He was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of two counts of attempted homicide, shooting at a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm and gang enhancements, according to authorities.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Det. Odom at 209-388-7814 or odoms@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4752. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.