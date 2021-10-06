Merced woman arrested after allegedly taking vehicle, crashing into home, police say

Merced Police

A Merced woman was arrested after allegedly taking a vehicle from another woman and crashing it into a home, according to police.

At about 10:48 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a residence in the 1600 block of West 9th Street, according to Lt. Emily Foster. Police said officers arrived to find a burgundy Honda Accord crashed into the single-story residence causing structural damage. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 26-year-old Mariah Rodriguez of Merced, admitted to driving the vehicle and was located a short distance away after running from the scene, according to Foster.

Police said it is unknown how many people were at the residence at the time of the collision but no injuries were reported. Merced City Fire Department also responded to the scene due to the vehicle catching fire following the collision.

Foster said Rodriguez reportedly showed signs of being under the influence of narcotics. While investigating the hit-and-run collision, an adult female called police to report the vehicle stolen from the California Liquor and Grocery located at 1122 R Street in Merced.

According to police, the woman was outside the vehicle when Rodriguez jumped into the driver’s seat. The victim said she attempted to put the car in park but Rodriguez drove the car in reverse, knocking the victim to the ground, dragging her behind the car for a few feet and driving off just prior to crashing into the residence.

Foster said the victim was able to get herself to Mercy Medical Center to receive treatment of minor injuries to her arm and elbow. Authorities said the Honda was not registered to the woman who reported the vehicle stolen and the incident is under investigation.

Rodriguez was taken to the hospital for evaluation due to the severity of the collision which included air bag deployment. She was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run as well as misdemeanor hit-and-run and driving under the influence, according to Foster.