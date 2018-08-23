What’s New at the Merced City School District?

The new school year kicked off on Aug. 15 for the Merced City School District, and we are thrilled to have students and staff back on all of our 18 campuses! Many arrived to find modernized classrooms and other upgraded facilities thanks to Measure M projects over the summer, but those improvements are just some of “what’s new” this year. We wanted to take a moment to update our community on a few other additions that aim to support student success.
One area of focus is providing additional social-emotional supports for our students. This is something that became a clear priority through our Local Control Accountability Plan process, as we heard from parents, staff, community-based organizations and other stakeholders. As a result, we have added staff, curriculum, and training. This includes a psychologist, an additional board certified behavior analyst, two social workers, and staff development for trauma-informed practices. The goal is to better serve students who face unique challenges and to respond faster when this type of support is needed.
We’ve also added more opportunities for students to learn outside the classroom through district-wide educational excursions. All of our sixth graders will travel to the Jack L. Boyd Outdoor School, more commonly known as Camp Green Meadows. It’s located in the Sierra National Forest and operated by the Merced County Office of Education. They’ll get to spend multiple days and nights conducting research and experiencing what it’s like to be a scientist working in nature. We also offer many other district-wide excursions by grade level, including Yosemite National Park, Farm 2 U at the Merced County Fairgrounds, the Merced Symphony Orchestra performance at the historic Merced Theatre, and the Field of Honor at Merced College. These trips help our students understand how their classroom lessons relate to the real world, while building an appreciation for what makes our region so special. They also help to ensure equity because all of our schools enjoy these same opportunities.
Another new addition this year is to our Montessori program. We have added a third teacher and expanded the program to serve students in kindergarten through sixth grade. The classes are held at Ada Givens Elementary and offer an alternative for children who may thrive in the Montessori environment. You can learn much more about this program on our website: www.mcsd.k12.ca.us under the “Schools” tab at the top of the home page.
Our Gifted and Talented Education program has expanded as well with an additional class at Charles Wright Elementary. This year we will be working to ensure even more students have an opportunity to qualify for the program by testing all third graders and making assessments for other grade levels as convenient as possible. In the future, we are also looking to offer GATE enrichment at all of our elementary campuses. Timelines and other helpful information for this school year will be posted on our website in the coming months.
We are also continuing to focus on safety, which will always be our number one priority. Last year, we installed front office security cameras on our campuses and completed upgrades that allow all classroom doors to be locked from the inside. Some of the 2018-19 projects identified by the district include security cameras in corridors, playgrounds, and other gathering spaces, additional security fencing; strategic exit points, and more radios. We will also be forming a community based safety committee and continuing to collaborate with our local law enforcement agencies.
These are just some of the many new additions to the Merced City School District. We hope you’ll follow our Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter pages (as well as this column) for more updates throughout the year. #WeAreMCSD
Sara Sandrik, an Emmy Award-winning former journalist, is the public information officer for the Merced City School District. She can be reached at ssandrikgoins@mcsd.k12.ca.us.
