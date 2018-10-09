Students Cardboard Arcade

By
Education

How these Reyes Elementary students turned cardboard into an arcade.

By Shawn Jansen

sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

October 09, 2018 03:15 PM

Students at Reyes Elementary School in Merced recently created a “cardboard arcade” which was enjoyed by other students at the school.

Children and their teachers took part in the school’s annual cardboard challenge. They used recycled boxes and other discarded items to create unique objects. Many of the students created cardboard games. Kids were able to play skee-ball, mini soccer and bowling games which were set up as an arcade in the school’s multipurpose room.

Cardboard arcade 3.jpg
Students at Reyes Elementary in Merced enjoy playing games in a “cardboard arcade” created by other students at the school.
Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Classmates were invited and they even won prizes.

“It’s neat to see the creativity of our students and also how they work together as a team,” said principal Aaron Alexander.

The project also inspired other ideas. Other students built houses that were resistant to earthquakes. Cardboard animals, robots and puppets were also made.

