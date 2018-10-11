Vice President of Instruction Kelly Fowler, left, leads gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom on a tour of the current Industrial Technology facilities on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Mayor Mike Murphy is also pictured.
Education

Here’s why Governor candidate Newsom was at Merced College this week

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsun-star.com

October 11, 2018 04:06 PM

California gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom was at Merced College on Wednesday to tour an aging facility and listen to advocates of community colleges.

Newsom toured the Agriculture and Industrial Technology facilities built in 1968 and 1976, according to a news release. The college has plans to build a new $21 million facility.

School leaders said the college is preparing to build that facility with bond measures from the last decade. With the passage of Proposition 51 by California voters in 2016, the college is seeking to get the matching funds in next year’s budget cycle to build the agriculture structure.

“We recognize agriculture as a vital part of our economy and we want our educational facilities to match the quality of our programs,” Merced College President Chris Vitelli said in a statement. “This state-of-the-art agriculture and industrial technology facility will be one of a kind and will give our students a leg up as they enter high-wage, high-demand careers in this industry.”

