Merced high school teachers, district agree on raises in new negotiated contract

The Merced Union High School District’s teachers and administration have come to an agreement on a contract for the next two years.
The agreement, signed by the teachers union on Sept. 27 and by the MUHSD school board last week, gives teachers a 3.5 percent raise effective from July 1. Teachers will receive another 3 percent increase on July 1, 2019.
“The offer from the district was satisfactory and it doesn’t put the district in financial difficulty,” said Mike Boykin, president of the Merced Union High School District Teachers Association. “The (cost-of-living adjustment) increase this year is 3.71 percent. It’s below the COLA, but it’s OK. We’re happy with it.”
While both sides have settled on salary increases, there are a couple issues they have agreed to continue negotiating, Boykin said.
Those issues include the apportionment of instructional and non-instructional time for the district’s seven-period school day that went into effect last year.
Ralph Calderon, the deputy superintendent of human resources who led the district’s side of negotiations, said language in the contract also was cleaned up and updated to align with changes in the law.
“It’s a process where two groups try to compromise and come to some common understanding,” Calderon said. “I believe that’s what happened. ... I think we’ve been very lucky and happy to work together. Both of the groups value student achievement and success.”
