Merced schools modify schedules due to poor air quality from Camp Fire

Poor air quality caused by the wildfires burning in California have led Merced County school officials to cancel classes or keep students inside as much as possible.
Schools across the county have been on modified schedules based on recommendations from the Merced County Department of Public Health, according to a news release. The schedules are expected to continue on Friday, the last day of school for most districts before Thanksgiving break.
The Camp Fire in Butte County is now California’s deadliest and most destructive blaze; Cal fire reported Thursday morning that the blaze has burned 140,000 acres — nearly 219 square miles — and is 40 percent contained. More than 52,000 people have been evacuated, 8,756 homes have been destroyed and 15,500 remain threatened.
Officials say it has worsened the Valley’s notoriously bad air.
Many families count on schools to provide students with a safe and supervised environment, according to Merced County Superintendent of Schools Steve Tietjen.
“We take this responsibility seriously and are working closely with the Merced County Department of Public Health,” he said in a statement. “At the recommendation of the Department of Public Health, we will continue to keep all activities indoors.”
School officials have been monitoring local air quality and have directed all outdoor classes, activities and sporting events indoors, the release said. Some sporting events have been rescheduled.
Merced Union High School District tweeted that their schools are equipped with air filters that protect students. Classes continued on Thursday.
Some tips to stay safe from poor air quality:
• Minimize or stop outdoor activities.
• Stay indoors with windows and doors closed.
• Keep vehicle windows and vents closed.
UC Merced also canceled classes on Thursday.
Check local air quality here.
