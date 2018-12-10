Student told Merced High gun part was found on campus. It wasn’t accurate, police say

Merced High School was placed on lockdown early Monday after a student brought a loaded magazine of a firearm on campus, according to Merced police and school officials.
The student, fearing the magazine violated school rules, initially told a campus liaison he or she found the magazine in the bushes, according to a news release. But a police investigation revealed the reporting student brought the magazine on campus after finding it on the way to school and placed it there.
The lockdown was placed due to the circumstances of finding the magazine and not knowing where it came from, Merced Police Lt. Alan Ward said. The lockdown was lifted at about 8:45 a.m.
The student wasn’t charged with a crime and was cooperating with school officials, according to the release.
The incident remained under investigation Monday morning, according to police and school officials. Officers were checking the area where the student originally found the magazine for a firearm or any evidence of a crime.
