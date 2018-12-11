Merced elementary teachers signed a new union contract. Here’s how much they’ll make

Teachers in Merced’s public elementary schools will get 4 percent raises this school year and 2 percent increases next year, according to a renegotiated two-year contract with the Merced City School District.
The Merced City School District was expected to approve the raises with the Merced City Teachers Association at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.
“The entire negotiation cycle has been positive, professional, and reflective of the great relationship between MCSD and MCTA,” Superintendent RoseMary Parga Duran said.
According to the new salary schedule, first-year teachers start out with salaries between $53,716 and $67,607 this school year depending on whether they have a master’s degree or advanced course units toward one.
Top salaries, depending on education level, range from $80,468 to $108,317, including stipends for 25 years of service to the school district.
First-year teachers in the 2019-2020 school year will make between $54,790 and $68,959, depending on education. The top salaries for next school year will be between $82,077 and $110,483.
“The Association’s goal has been to attract and retain qualified teachers for Merced City School District students,” union President Gary Arzamendi states in a news release. “And this agreement will help get us here.”
The agreement was “overwhelmingly ratified democratically” last month, Arzamendi states.
The contract includes no increases to fringe benefits, and it also sets in writing many “memorandum of understanding” agreements between the teachers union and school district relating to teacher collaboration time for student achievement, physical education teacher split assignments and community day school.
