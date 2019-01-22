Merced high school board wanted to add student rep. Here’s why the initiative was halted

Newly elected board Vice President Tiffany Pickle (left) and Clerk Erin Hamm speak at the Jan. 9, 2019 Merced Union High School District school board meeting. Board members were discussing whether to suspend an initiative creating a school board member so the newly elected members can have their say. Vikaas Shanker vshanker@mercedsunstar.com