New, established schools in Merced County are getting new principals. Here’s who they are

Two administrators, Antonio Rosales pictured here, and Laura Brady, are taking over the leadership at the new B Street Elementary and Lorena Falasco Elementary schools in Merced County, Superintendent Mark Marshall said in an April 2019 statement. Courtesy Los Banos Unified School District

Two district administrators are taking over leadership at Los Banos schools, including the new elementary school being constructed on B Street, officials said.

Antonio Rosales, a seven-year principal at R.M. Miano Elementary, is expected to be the first principal of the new elementary school, according to a news release.

“Under Mr. Rosales’ leadership, RME has experienced significant growth in student achievement transforming into one of the district’s highest performing elementary schools,” said Mark Marshall, superintendent of the Los Banos Unified School District. “I am confident that he will continue his track record of success at the new elementary school.”

Lorena Falasco Elementary Assistant Principal Laura Brady will take over the school as Principal Jane Brittell retires after 23 years as an educator in the district, the news release states.

“Mrs. Brady is eager to continue the many positive strides that have occurred at LFE since its inception,” Marshall said. “I am very excited about these leadership selections and I am certain that great things are on the horizon for LFE and our new elementary school.”

Earlier this year the school district broke ground on the new school at the corner of B Street and Place Road, behind Los Banos Junior High, officials said.

The school, which has a preliminary name of “B Street Elementary,” is expected to accommodate up to 990 students from Kindergarten to sixth grade by the time it’s complete in 2020.

The school district has asked the public to consider applying for a spot on a committee to name the new school.

Interested applicants are encouraged to submit a request with name, address, daytime phone number and email address to Tina Accardo by mail to the Los Banos Unified School District, 1717 S. Eleventh St., Los Banos, CA, 93635, or by email to taccardo@losbanosusd.k12.ca.us.

Requests need to be sent before 5 p.m. Friday, May 3.