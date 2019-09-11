Education
Meet the new leader of this small Merced County school district
Merced County educators honored at ‘Excellence in Education’ program
A Fresno State graduate is now the new superintendent-principal of the El Nido Elementary School District.
Lori Gonzalez started her new position at the Merced County school on Aug. 13, replacing Rae Ann Jimenez who was hired as a coordinator with the Merced County Office of Education, according to an MCOE news release.
El Nido Elementary School has 159 students spanning kindergarten through eighth grade. The 50-year-old administrator now leads a staff of 26 employees, including nine teachers.
Gonzalez, who was most recently the interim superintendent of the Fowler Unified School District, started her career in 1992, teaching kindergarten and third grade with the Selma Unified School District, according to the release.
Gonzalez graduated from Sanger High in 1986 and received a masters degree in English language arts at Fresno State University in 1995.
“El Nido is such an incredible gift to me,” Gonzalez states. “I am excited to start a new career path. You can see the love they have for the students. Everyone is just so welcoming.”
Comments