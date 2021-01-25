Merced College looks to resume in-person classes by fall semester

Merced College on Monday said they are aiming to begin in-person classes by fall semester, after having largely moved to online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details for the fall classes are still being discussed, according to a news release from the college.

Not long after the pandemic began in March, Merced College took steps to ensure all classes other than labs were held remotely.

Plus, college officials are discussing contingency plans for the spring commencement ceremony, scheduled for May 21. Students may be able to attend the ceremony in-person, rather than virtually as scheduled last year.

James Leonard, director of communications and external relations at Merced College, in the release said amid the pandemic, the college continued to find “new and creative ways” for students to get the support they needed as they worked toward their degrees and certifications.

Some approaches included receiving mini-desktops, loaner laptops, and other equipment for their studies. “Hundreds of thousands of dollars in emergency grants have (also) been disbursed to students to mitigate financial hardships caused by the pandemic,” Leonard said.

“Our commitment to supporting our students has not wavered — and has only increased — during this challenging time,” Merced College President Chris Vitelli said in the release.

“I could not be more proud of the dedicated faculty and staff who have helped make this difficult transition so much smoother for our students. While there are certainly silver linings to be found and lessons to be learned from this pandemic, we will all be grateful to return to in-person instruction and operations.”

The college will update additional information to students, staff, and the community for the commencement ceremony and plans for the fall of 2021.