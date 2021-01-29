UC Merced receives record number of applications for freshman, transfer students

The main entrance to the University of California, Merced in Merced, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. UC Merced was named one of top 100 colleges in the country based on value, according to Money. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

UC Merced has received 30,105 first year and transfer student applications for 2021 — a record number that’s the most in campus history.

The university received 25,458 applications from prospective first-year students. That includes 1,102 from other states and 1,847 from international students, according to a campus news release.

The campus received 4,129 transfer student applications from California residents, 84 out-of-state, and 434 from international students.

“We have known for some time that UC Merced is a university on the rise,” said UC Merced Chancellor Juan Sánchez Muñoz in the release.

“The eagerness of so many young people and their families to seek to join this community is yet another signifier of our success.”

The UC system overall received 249,855 applications for fall 2021.

Although graduate school applications are in the process of being accepted, those applications rose by 25 percent from last spring, when more than 1,000 students applied for 18 graduate programs.

Applications came from a diverse group of students, according to the news release. Among California freshman applicants 52% were Hispanic (the most in the UC system), 10% were White, 7% were Black and 29% were Asian-American.

Approximately 40% of graduate school applications came from women. Twenty three percent were from other minority groups.

UC Merced’s student population for fall last year was more than 9,000.