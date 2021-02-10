New champ crowned in Merced County ‘virtual’ Academic Decathlon. Here are the winners

The Merced County Office of Education administration building. Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

The 40th Annual Merced County Academic Decathlon award ceremony looked a little bit different this year, compared to previous events.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, gone were the traditional scenes of students assembling in a huge auditorium in their best-dressed attire, while cheering, clapping and congratulating one another under the showroom lights.

This year, the celebration and joy took place from their own homes via Zoom.

Regardless, County Superintendent of Schools Steve Tietjen couldn’t have been more proud of the students’ hard work and dedication — particularly given the hardships they’ve endured 10 months into the pandemic.

He also acknowledged the volunteers who made the decathlon possible, from education staff to the coaches. “I want to personally thank each and every student for the hours of preparation and sacrifice you made, being a member of your school’s team and your flexibility to adapt to the changes,” he said.

“But I also want to acknowledge that it is quite an honor and accomplishment to be on a team that is made up of only nine members and successfully complete a competition of this magnitude. I can’t even imagine the stress you endured in speeches, interviews and the Super Quiz, while also adjusting to them in a virtual world.”

New school champion crowned

The decathlon is a two-day series of tests, speeches and interviews featuring this year’s theme, “The Cold War.”

Students tested their knowledge in art, economics, language and literature, math, science, music, and social science. They also demonstrated their essay, interview and speech skills.

Students from Buhach Colony, Merced, Golden Valley, Livingston, El Capitan, Delhi and Le Grand high schools competed Jan. 30 and Feb. 6.

For the first time in county history, Buhach Colony High on Tuesday took the overall top spot. Merced High, the winner for the past 12 years, placed second, while Golden Valley High placed third.

“It’s a huge accomplishment and one that we are so very very proud of,” said Jennifer Euker, Buhach Colony High School principal.

“We know that we have been competing in this decathlon for over 15 years and have placed somewhere within the top four, but always just been shy of the victory. It’s thrilling for the campus. It’s thrilling for the students and their families and for the whole community.”

Schools have a total of nine members to serve as the core team – three students in each of three categories, based on grade point averages. Schools may send as many alternate participants as they choose.

Merced High was the highest scoring team for the Super Quiz held live on Zoom and Merced High School team member Daniel Chen was the top-scoring student of the competition.

Buhach Colony will go on to represent Merced County at the California Academic Decathlon, which will be held virtually March 18-21.

The winners:

ESSAY:

Varsity Division

Gold Medal Monica Maldonado, Livingston High

Silver Medal Ernesto Cortez, Buhach Colony High

Bronze Medal Alejandra J. Estrella, Delhi High

SCHOLASTIC DIVISION

Gold Medal Dylan Ward, Livingston High School

Silver Medal Thomas Mendoza, Buhach Colony High School

Bronze Medal Hannah Hratchian, Golden Valley High School

HONORS DIVISION

Gold Medal Laura Ness, Merced High

Silver Medal Daniel Chen, Merced High

Bronze Medal Agastya Jain, El Capitan High

SPEECH

VARSITY DIVISION

Gold Medal Maria Guardado Hernandez, Le Grand High

Silver Medal Shayan Mirfakhrai, Merced High

Bronze Medal Aaron Magsalay, Merced High

SCHOLASTIC DIVISION

Gold Medal Nathalie Flores, Merced High

Silver Medal Angel Guardado, Merced High

Bronze Medal Anjolie Arroyo, Merced High

HONORS DIVISION

Gold Medal Marisol Mercado, Livingston High

Silver Medal Jonathan Asai, Livingston High, Tianna LiWang, Merced High

Bronze Medal Diego Pimentel, Livingston High

INTERVIEW

VARSITY DIVISION

Gold Medal Monica Maldonado, Livingston High

Silver Medal Shayan Mirfakhraie, Merced High

Bronze Medal Natalie Magdaleno, Buhach Colony High

SCHOLASTIC DIVISION

Gold Medal Raymi Boza, El Capitan High

Adam Haskins, Buhach Colony High

Silver Medal Ilse M. Aguilar, Delhi High

Bronze Medal Thomas Mendoza, Buhach Colony High

HONORS DIVISION

Gold Medal Marisol Mercado, Livingston High

Silver Medal Brent Rowan, Golden Valley High

Bronze Medal Jesus Dominguez, Le Grand High

MATHEMATICS

VARSITY DIVISION

Gold Medal Alejandra J. Estrella Benson, Delhi High

Silver Medal Simon Vasquez, Golden Valley High

Ernesto Cortez, Buhach Colony High

Bronze Medal Esmeralda Ortiz, Livingston High

Monica Maldonado, Livingston High School, Diego Luna, Merced High







SCHOLASTIC DIVISION

Gold Medal Angel Guardado, Merced High

Silver Medal Shane Barcellos, Livingston High

Thomas Mendoza, Buhach Colony High

Nora Dominguez, Golden Valley High

Bronze Medal Adam Haskins, Buhach Colony High







HONORS DIVISION

Gold Medal Daniel Chen Merced High

Silver Medal Laura Ness, Merced High

Bronze Medal Riddhi Parikh, El Capitan High







SOCIAL SCIENCE

VARSITY DIVISION

Gold Medal Ernesto Cortez, Buhach Colony High

Silver Medal Esmeralda Ortiz, Livingston High

Bronze Medal Gerbin Caballero-Bello, Buhach Colony High

SCHOLASTIC DIVISION

Gold Medal Thomas Mendoza, Buhach Colony High

Silver Medal Dylan Ward, Livingston High

Bronze Medal Nathalie Flores, Merced High

HONORS DIVISION

Gold Medal Liam Newsam, Buhach Colony High

Silver Medal Laura Ness, Merced High

Bronze Medal Daniel Chen, Merced High

ART Individual Awards

VARSITY DIVISION

Gold Medal Simon Vasquez, Golden Valley High

Ernesto Cortez, Buhach Colony High

Silver Medal Esmeralda Ortiz, Livingston High

Gerbin Caballero-Bello, Golden Valley High

Bronze Medal Diego Luna, Merced High

SCHOLASTIC DIVISION

Gold Medal Nathalie Flores, Merced High

Silver Medal Thomas Mendoza, Buhach Colony High

Hannah Hratchian, Golden Valley High

Bronze Medal Raymi Boza, El Capitan High

Adam Haskins, Buhach Colony High

Sonia Lumley, Golden Valley High

HONORS DIVISION

Gold Medal Laura Ness, Merced High

Liam Newsam, Buhach Colony High

Silver Medal Daniel Chen, Merced High

Bronze Medal Tianna LiWang, Merced High

MUSIC

VARSITY DIVISION

Gold Medal Simon Vasquez, Golden Valley High

Silver Medal Ernesto Cortez, Buhach Colony High

Bronze Medal Diego Luna, Merced High

SCHOLASTIC DIVISION

Gold Medal Hannah Hratchian, Golden Valley High

Thomas Mendoza, Buhach Colony High

Silver Medal Sonia Lumley, Golden Valley High

Bronze Medal Nora Dominguez, Golden Valley High

HONORS DIVISION

Gold Medal Liam Newsam, Buhach Colony High

Silver Medal Daniel Chen, Merced High

Bronze Medal Laura Ness, Merced High

ECONOMICS Individual Awards

VARSITY DIVISION

Gold Medal Diego, Luna Merced High

Silver Medal Esmeralda Ortiz, Livingston High

Simon Vasquez, Golden Valley High School

Bronze Medal Ruben Villagomez, Le Grand High

SCHOLASTIC DIVISION

Gold Medal Angel Guardado, Merced High

Nathalie Flores, Merced High

Silver Medal Dylan Ward, Livingston High

Hannah Hratchian, Golden Valley High

Bronze Medal Adam Haskins, Buhach Colony High

HONORS DIVISION

Gold Medal Laura Ness, Merced High

Daniel Chen, Merced High

Silver Medal Jonathan Asai, Livingston High

Bronze Medal Tianna LiWang, Merced High

LITERATURE

VARSITY DIVISION

Gold Medal Ernesto Cortez, Buhach Colony High

Silver Medal Simon Vasquez, Golden Valley High

Bronze Medal Esmeralda Ortiz, Livingston High

SCHOLASTIC DIVISION

Gold Medal Dylan Ward, Livingston High

Silver Medal Hannah Hratchian, Golden Valley High

Bronze Medal Thomas Mendoza, Buhach Colony High

HONORS DIVISION

Gold Medal Laura Ness, Merced High

Silver Medal Liam Newsam, Buhach Colony High

Bronze Medal Brent Rowan, Golden Valley High

Tianna LiWang, Merced High

SCIENCE

VARSITY DIVISION

Gold Medal Ernesto Cortez, Buhach Colony High

Silver Medal Simon Vasquez, Golden Valley High

Bronze Medal Gerbin Caballero-Bello, Buhach Colony High

SCHOLASTIC DIVISION

Gold Medal Adam Haskins, Buhach Colony High

Silver Medal Raymi Boza, El Capitan High

Thomas Mendoza, Buhach Colony High

Bronze Medal Nathalie Flores, Merced High

HONORS DIVISION

Gold Medal Liam Newsam, Buhach Colony High School

Silver Medal Daniel Chen, Merced High School

Bronze Medal Laura Ness, Merced High School

Top Scoring Student on Each Team

Buhach Colony High Liam Newsam

Delhi High Alejandra J. Estrella Benson

El Capitan High Agastya Jain

Golden Valley High Brent Rowan

Le Grand High Riley Lopez

Livingston High Jonathan Asai

Merced High Daniel Chen

Robert Wayne Scholarships

BUHACH HIGH

$250 Ernesto Cortez

$250 Thomas Mendoza

$500 Liam Newsam

DELHI HIGH

$250 Paulina Medina

$250 Ilse M. Aguilar

$500 Alejandra J. Estrella Benson

EL CAPITAN HIGH

$250 Riddhi Parikh

$250 Raymi Boza

$500 Agastya Jain

GOLDEN VALLEY

$250 Simon Vasquez

$250 Hannah Hratchian

$500 Brent Rowan

LE GRAND HIGH

$250 Jesus Dominguez

$250 Ruben Villagomez

$500 Riley Lopez

LIVINGSTON HIGH

$250 Esmeralda Ortiz

$250 Dylan Ward

$500 Jonathan Asai

MERCED HIGH

$250 Shayan Mirfakhraie

$250 Nathalie Flores

$500 Daniel Chen

SCHOLARSHIP

Overall Top Scoring Student - $300 Scholarship

Daniel Chen - Merced High School

TEAM COMPETITION SUPER QUIZ

1st Place Winning team Merced High School

2nd Place Winning Team Buhach Colony High School

3rd Place Winning Team Livingston High School

(Divisions are based on ADA numbers for each participating school)

Top Scoring High School in each Division:

1st Place Small School Delhi High School

1st Place Medium School Livingston High School

1st Place Large School Buhach Colony High School