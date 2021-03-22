Merced College making plans for in-person graduation ceremony in May

Cindy Roberts, 46, of Merced dons a mortarboard her 10-year-old daughter, Trinity, help her decorate as she mingles with more than 1,000 graduates before they file into Merced College’s stadium for the 52nd commencement ceremony on Friday, May 22, 2015, in Merced. Family and friends cheered from the stands. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

Amid declining COVID cases statewide and increasing vaccinations, Merced College officials announced Monday they are moving forward to hold in-person commencement ceremonies on May 21.

Graduates for both classes of 2020 and 2021 will be able to attend, and officials said in the press release the school’s plan has been approved by Merced County Department of Public Health.

Additional dates may be used for the ceremonies in order to ensure fewer crowds and sufficient social distancing space.

“Students will be notified of the dates, times, number of guests allowed, and other guidelines once details are finalized by campus administration,” the release said.

As more school districts across the county reopen for hyrbid learning, Merced College is also making an effort to resume in-person courses for the summer and fall of 2021, while adhering to public health guidelines.

“We are so pleased to be able to offer an in-person commencement celebration for our graduates, who have persevered through remarkable circumstances in pursuit of a brighter future for themselves, their families and communities,” said Chris Vitelli, Merced College president in a statement.

As we continue to plan for a safe and healthy return to classes and other campus operations, it’s fitting that we first take this moment to recognize our newest alumni and celebrate their many successes.”