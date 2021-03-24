Merced Union High School District board votes to return to 5-day in-person class schedule

Students walk the campus of El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Monday, March 15, 2021. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced Union High District board voted Wednesday afternoon to allow students to return to a traditional five-day a week schedule for in-person classes, starting April 12.

The vote by the board means the “hybrid model” of learning — a combination of in-person and online classes — will eventually be phased out. However, families will still have the option of continuing distance learning until the end of the school year on June 30.

High school seniors will have the option of returning to in-person five-day-a-week instruction on Monday, March 29.

Board members said a big motivation for returning to a traditional form of learning is to give students a sense of normalcy.

Board member John Sweigard said Wednesday’s decision was “a long time coming. I don’t think it goes far enough, schools have been open all over the country and the world for a very long time, have proven to be absolutely almost zero risk.”

“These kids need to get on with their lives and the rest of us need to do what we need to do to support them to do that,” he added.”

The board approved of the action after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and California Department of Health recently said classrooms can safely adhere to 3-feet of distance separating students, instead of 6 feet.

However, masks must be worn at all times. When teachers and students are not in the classroom, they must adhere to the 6 feet social distancing guidelines, said MUHSD Superintendent Alan Peterson.

With Wednesday’s vote, the board decided district staff can plan for in-person end of the year spring activities — if they follow public health guidelines — and plan for daily in-person learning with no distance learning option for the 2021-22 school year. That’s unless the distance learning option is required by the county health department or state legislation.

Surveys express interest in on-campus learning

The district has continued sending out regular surveys, asking families and students about their preference for distance learning or in-person learning amid the pandemic.

Thus far 62% of students said they would like to be back five days a week, Peterson said. “This is quite a bump, from where we are now, I would say our average approximately is 45 percent, so it obviously makes a difference,” Peterson said.

The county remains in the purple tier status — the most restrictive level under the state’s COVID rules. The virus has killed 430 people in Merced County and infected more than 30,000 residents. At least 10 percent of Merced County’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the county.

During the meeting a parent left an anonymous comment, asking what is “the rush to start in person learning five days a week, when the fourth quarter has begun” and while the county continues to see new infections.

Board members expressed understanding for families who wish to keep their students pursuing distance learning. Still, they also said there is desire by others to keep an option for in-person learning.

“It’s a better experience for everyone when your peers are there,” said Erin Hamm, school board vice president. “I think kids will be more engaged, teachers will be more engaged, activities on campus will be more fun.”

“I want kids and parents to think about it long and hard and you know obviously make the decision that’s appropriate for you and if that’s staying on distance learning — understood, but make sure you’re doing these for the right reasons,” Hamm added.