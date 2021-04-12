Virtual program helps Merced County parents deal with anxiety during COVID pandemic

The Merced County Office of Education administration building. Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

While the COVID pandemic has negatively impacted children and teens in Merced County, parents too have struggled with feelings of anxiety and depression.

As a result, Merced County Office of Education administrators are offering a weekly “virtual family round table” — free virtual Zoom sessions for parents struggling with a variety of issues.

“We were learning that a lot of families were feeling alone,” said Rosa Barragan, MCOE director of early education support programs. “So this was a way for us to offer the safe space where as a parent you can come and talk and ask questions about any issue you are facing.”

The sessions are 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m Thursdays and include sessions in English and Spanish. Parents can discuss any topics like job losses, the death of loved ones, difficulties adjusting to distance learning, parenting issues and COVID vaccine concerns.

“We wanted them to get them to a safe (place) where they can express their fears and concerns and frustrations and at the same time receive much needed resources,” said David Ramos, adviser for MCOE’s provider and engagement program.

While participants talk, resource and referral parenting specialists from MCOE take notes and refer participants to programs and agencies for help. In addition, participants are emailed information on resources and tips for families to thrive amid hard times.

Participants can also hear from other families about what they are going through and potentially offer advice on how to get through those tough times.

“I think when you hear that other families are having some of the same struggles that you have as a parent — it doesn’t fix it, but at least you’re like ‘OK, it’s not me as a parent where I’m doing something wrong, it’s what COVID brought to us.’ It’s to really help parents understand they’re not alone,” Barragan said.

“Here at the (Merced) County Office of Education and early education department we’re here to help our community,” Barragan added. “We’re always trying new things, new ways of how we can best meet the needs of our community and reach out to our community so that they know we’re here and how to build capacity and empower them.”