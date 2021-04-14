Merced College trustees approve list of new projects, thanks to $12M in federal COVID relief funds

The sun shines on the Merced College sign at Yosemite Avenue and M Street in Merced on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

New resources and campus upgrades for Merced College are being made possible thanks to more than $12 million in COVID-19 relief funding and general funds allocated by the Merced Community College District Board of Trustees.

The federal funds are from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES ACT) which will go toward a list of projects at both the Merced and Los Banos campuses, like the expansion of Wi-Fi and classroom technology, a diversity support center, socially-distanced space inside and outside, and an instructional innovation center.

The board approved of the projects on Tuesday.

“Our students, instructors and classified employees in Merced and Los Banos will benefit greatly from these additions and upgrades,” said Ernie Ochoa, Area 2 trustee and board president, in a news release. “Like our students, we are learning, growing and improving constantly through every challenge we face as an institution, and we feel a great sense of pride and optimism as we move into the next chapter of our shared journey.”

The upgrades and resources are under way as Merced College prepares to return to in-person learning for the fall semester. UC Merced has similar plans to return to in-person instruction in the fall.

According to the release, the Merced and Los Banos campuses will have expanded indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi and improved technology in all classrooms to help with remote learning.

There will also be newly furnished or renovated outdoor spaces to enable safe individual and group activities as well as increased and enhanced spaces for remote workers who need to be on campus.

“We can’t wait to have our students back on campus this fall, and we’re working hard to create the most welcoming experience possible for them,” said Chris Vitelli, Merced College president and superintendent, in the release. “We want Merced College to feel like a home away from home, while also equipping ourselves with the technology we need to be nimble and creative in the educational experience we provide to students.”

In addition to the learning spaces, there will be new collaborative spaces in the learning resources center and physically-distanced seating in the Student Union.

“This much-needed plan addresses technology gaps that have resulted from the pandemic, along with academics, health and diversity, while also enhancing the overall feeling that comes with being part of the Merced College family,” Area 3 Trustee Carmen Ramirez said in the release.