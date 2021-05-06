Le Grand High ranked No. 1 in Merced County for sixth time. See how other schools ranked

Students walk the campus during passing time at Le Grand Union High School, located at 12961 East Le Grand Road in Le Grand, Calif. akuhn@mercedsunstar.com

Le Grand High School ranked as the number one high school in Merced County by the U.S. News and World Report’s Magazine’s annual survey.

This isn’t the first time the school received this distinction. In fact, the high school has received the same title five times before in 2013, 2015, 2017-18 and last year, said Donna Alley, superintendent of Le Grand Union High School District.

Le Grand High ranked 3,360 in the nation out of 17,857 public high schools in America.

Here’s how other Merced County high school campuses ranked on the U.S. News and World Report’s list: El Capitan (2nd), Dos Palos (3rd), Gustine (4th), Hilmar (5th), Delhi (6th), Pacheco (7th), Livingston (8th), Buhach Colony (9th), Los Banos (10th), Golden Valley (11th), Merced (12th), Atwater (13th).

Alley said receiving the honor for a fifth time speaks volumes to the hard work put forth by teachers and students.

“Our staff work real well with kids, helping them accomplish the goals that they have,” Alley said. “Our job here is to prepare kids for college and when kids leave here with a high school diploma, they are able to move down whatever path — whether that be a career path, a college path, a technical school path, we really focus on making sure all students have met those goals.”

The high school has also been recognized for its agriculture and medical academy programs.

The medical academy program offers a rigorous program of math and science courses enhanced by technology. Teachers work with students outside of the classroom to learn about service in medical and health-related fields.

The school’s high graduation rate of 91% was another factor in obtaining the distinction, said Le Grand High School Principal Javier Martinez.

Students at all academic levels are offered support from teachers and faculty who help students meet the graduation requirements. “I think that when (students) know there’s an issue, that may hinder them, all they have to do is ask and we are pretty good about providing the support for them in order to graduate,” Martinez said.

Teachers often encourage their students to take advanced placement courses.

The district has 469 high school students in grades 9-12. And 56% of Le Grand High students have taken at least one AP exam, and 36% of students passed at least one AP Exam, which was noted in the rankings.

Students are also given an opportunity to take dual enrollment courses in English, psychology, in science and more at Merced College and at West Hills College, a community college with campuses in Fresno, Firebaugh, Lemoore, and Coalinga.

The high school also has a 19-1 student-teacher ratio, said Martinez, which gives more leeway for teachers to work individually with students in all subjects.

Forty-six percent of Le Grand High Schools students ranked proficient in their reading skills, and 32% of students achieved math proficiency.

Martinez said the school’s summer math academy that runs in conjunction with UC Merced’s Center for Educational Partnerships aids in math proficiency.

The academy is offered to all grade levels, but typically 9th to 11th graders participated prior to the pandemic. In pre-pandemic times participating students were able to go to UC Merced and take math courses on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“They see themselves as part of a higher education piece and component,” Martinez said. “The neat idea of that program is those students, some of them, are able to bypass (Integrated) Math 1 (algebra at Le Grand High) and placed into (Integrated) Math 2 (Geometry), so they have a better opportunity to reach the higher end math. It’s proven that those students that are in higher mathematics are able to be admitted to a higher education institution.”

Not only do teachers offer encouragement for students to do their best, but there’s an atmosphere among the school that provides a family-feel, Martinez said, making students feel driven to achieve anything they set their minds to.

“Students feel connected to our staff and I’m not only talking about our teachers, they’re connected to our cafeteria staff, our custodial staff, our secretary,” Martinez said. “They know that we are going to be here to support them every step of the way.”

The distinction isn’t a surprise to Alley and Martinez. They’ll expect the same achievement next year.

“I think people forget because we’re a rural school that we are doing amazing things with our kids,” Alley said. “I think that the level of rigor that our teachers provide students show with this kind of distinction.”

“It truly is no surprise to me because of the caliber of students and staff that we have, it’s what we do, day in day out — we are here for our students,” Martinez said.