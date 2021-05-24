Merced County’s traditional high school graduations are back. Here’s the details

Merced High grads are shown lining up before the start of commencement in 2018. After being largely put on hold in 2020 because of COVID-19, in-person graduation ceremonies for high school are returning this year. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Unlike last year, high school seniors in 2021 generally don’t have to worry about missing out on traditional graduation ceremonies in Merced County.

Seniors in the county’s seven public high school districts will be allowed to laugh, take photos, congratulate one another and enjoy the time with family and friends.

Still, with the COVID-19 pandemic on the decline — though not completely in the rear-view mirror — there will be some guidelines set in place.

For example, some of those precautionary rules include limits on graduation tickets and social distancing. Plus, mask-wearing will either be enforced or encouraged.

“I am so proud of this graduating class,” Los Banos Unified Superintendent Mark Marshall wrote in an email to the Sun-Star.

“They are very determined and resilient. With everything that was thrown their way this school year, they adapted and moved forward. The Class of 2021 will hold a special place as the story of public education in the United States is being written.”

Merced Union High School District Superintendent Alan Peterson also shared his enthusiasm about the upcoming ceremonies.

“Students will be sat further apart, but the ceremonies themselves will be like it was two years ago and I think our traditions, such as graduation, are a great way to kind of make a statement that ‘we’re back,’” Peterson said.

“I was very happy that we can give our students and the community an in-person traditional experience and everyone in the district is happy about that.”

“Our seniors have worked hard to accomplish their goals,” said Donna Alley, Le Grand High School District superintendent.

“It is time to celebrate all those accomplishments with their families. I want to thank all the parents, students and staff for being committed to the students at Le Grand Union High School District. Remember graduates of 2021 that you have your dreams ahead of you. You can do anything! Congratulations!”

The following is a list of what school districts in Merced County have planned celebrate local graduation ceremonies.

Unlike Merced Union High School District, there are no alternative drive-thru celebrations for: Los Banos Unified, Delhi Unified, Dos Palos Unified, Gustine Unified, Hilmar Unified and Le Grand Union High School District.

Merced Union High School District

MUHSD Superintendent Alan Peterson said most campuses in the district will have two graduation ceremonies each to comply with social distancing guidelines.

That includes Atwater, Buhach Colony, El Capitan, Golden Valley and Merced on June 3 with ceremonies scheduled for 6 p.m. and 8 p.m for each campus.

Livingston will only have one ceremony, since the school has fewer students. Livingston’s ceremony is scheduled for 8 p.m. June 3 at the school’s stadium.

Students are given the option of choosing to either participate in the first or second ceremony at their school.

Each senior is given four tickets and masks are required for graduates and guests.

For students and families not comfortable with the in-person ceremonies, there will be drive-thru options at all sites scheduled for June 4. The Merced Adult School’s drive-thru will take place May 27.

Here are the June 4 drive-thru times: Atwater 9 -11 a.m, Buhach Colony: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., El Capitan High: 10 a.m., Golden Valley: 8 a.m. to noon, Merced 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Livingston: 9 a.m.

Independence High and Yosemite High’s in-person ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. June 2 at the school. The drive-thru is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 4.

The Merced Adult School will not have an in-person ceremony, but the drive-thru celebration is scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. May 27 in front of the school.

Los Banos Unified

In total there will be approximately 724 seniors in Los Banos Unified graduating this year.

Face masks will be required to be worn by attendees and graduates. There are limits on tickets.

Los Banos High has two ceremonies scheduled for June 12. The first ceremony is at 10 a.m. and it is for graduates who have last names starting with A-L. The second ceremony is scheduled at 1 p.m. for students who last names starting with M-Z. Students will be given four tickets and the ceremony will be live streamed.

Pacheco High’s ceremony will take place at the campus June 14. The first ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. and the second ceremony is scheduled for noon. A limit on tickets will be announced by Principal Daniel Sutton.

San Luis High’s ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, June 3 at 7 p.m. at the campus. Graduates are limited to six tickets.

Crossroads Alternative Education Center’s ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. June 3 in front of the school. Each graduate may have two guests.

Pacheco High School graduates celebrate as they enter Veterans Stadium at Pacheco High during the June 1, 2018 graduation ceremony in Los Banos. GENE LIEB/glieb@losbanosenterpri

Delhi Unified

The district’s only high school, Delhi High, has their graduation ceremony scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 4. There are 196 students graduating this year, all of whom will be given five tickets and “cool customized masks,” according to Delhi High Principal Cristian Miley.

Miley said the graduates can also look forward to a DJ at graduation. “It’s a traditional rite of passage, these students have worked hard for the last 12 years,” Miley said.

Although masks will not be required to be worn by everyone, they will be encouraged, Miley said. Before graduates and attendees show up for graduation, they will either be required to test negative for COVID-19 or show proof of vaccination.

“I think graduating 98 percent of our students is phenomenal and it says a lot about your teachers and program and the culture of your school, but in a year like this that we’ve had, all that our kids have had to go through to be looking at the entirety of your senior class — I’m super proud, unbelievably proud,” Miley said.

“I’m unbelievably proud of my staff who has dug in and said ‘we’re not gonna let you fall through the cracks.’”

Dos Palos Unified

Dos Palos High will be holding an in-person graduation ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 4. Graduates will be given four tickets. The event will take place at the high school’s stadium.

The ceremony will also be live-streamed and students and parents can find the information via email and on Facebook on the day of graduation. Principal Holly Crivelli said there will be 100 seniors graduating.

“The last quarter of last year has been extremely trying on teachers and students and parents and staff all over across the board that work in education and it is exciting that we’re to have some modified traditional ceremonies,” Crivelli said.

“A lot of these kids have been working so hard. We’re really just proud of the determination and perseverance of all these kids.”

Seniors at the George Christian Education center will have their ceremony at 7:30 p.m. June 1 at the Dos Palos High School Stadium. Each student will receive 6 tickets along with their cap and gowns on May 28.

Gustine Unified

Gustine High and Pioneer High School graduates will graduate together at Gustine High School’s football stadium at 7:30 p.m. June 4.

The Gustine Adult School graduates are given the opportunity to participate in the ceremony, but none have expressed any intentions to walk, said Adam Cano, principal of Gustine High and Gustine Adult School.

Each graduate will receive four tickets and the event will be live streamed. Social distancing will be enforced and masks are required to be worn by graduates and attendees. Graduates can pick up their diplomas at the school office starting Monday, June 7.

There are 130 seniors graduating from Gustine High and Pioneer High. Like many others regarding graduation, Cano is “excited for some normalcy.”

“I think it’s really good for the kids, it’s really good for the community it’s back to a traditional setting,” Cano said. “We have our video board that will announce where the students are going (to college or their career paths). We’re back to some normalcy, but it’s just not a packed house.”

Hilmar Unified

Hilmar High’s graduation ceremony will be held at the high school’s McSweeny Field at 7:30 p.m. June 10. Hilmar High Principal Melissa Brewer said all 160 seniors will graduate.

The details regarding mask mandates for graduates and attendees as well as a limit on graduation tickets are still being discussed, and graduates will be notified closer to the graduation date.

“We’re excited to have some normal back, I’m pleased that at least for the class of 2021 there’s going to be a bit more normalcy and that’s something they deserve and something they’re excited about that,” Brewer said.

Graduation plans for Irwin High and Colony Basic Skills Alternative High were not announced at press time. Students and parents should reach out to the school for details.

Le Grand Union High School District

Le Grand Union High and Granada High will hold a joint ceremony together. Superintendent Donna Alley said there are 120 students graduating with both schools combined.

Each graduate will receive four tickets and masks will be enforced for everyone. The ceremony will take place at Le Grand Union High at 8 p.m. June 4.

“Being able to hold an in-person graduation is what our families and communities need and look forward to for our students,” Alley said. “As this year comes to a close, we are trying to make sure the students have something to remember this school year as a positive year and not just how COVID closed everything down.”