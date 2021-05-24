Traditional high school graduations are back in Los Banos, Dos Palos, Gustine. Here’s the details

Pacheco High School graduates celebrate as they enter Veterans Stadium at Pacheco High during the June 1, 2018 graduation ceremony in Los Banos.

Unlike last year, high school seniors in 2021 generally don’t have to worry about missing out on traditional graduation ceremonies in Merced County.

Seniors in the county’s seven public high school districts will be allowed to laugh, take photos, congratulate one another and enjoy the time with family and friends.

Still, with the COVID-19 pandemic on the decline — though not completely in the rear-view mirror — there will be some guidelines set in place.

For example, some of those precautionary rules include limits on graduation tickets and social distancing. Plus, mask-wearing which will either be enforced or encouraged.

“I am so proud of this graduating class,” Los Banos Unified Superintendent Mark Marshall wrote in an email to the Sun-Star.

“They are very determined and resilient. With everything that was thrown their way this school year, they adapted and moved forward. The Class of 2021 will hold a special place as the story of public education in the United States is being written.”

The following is a list of what school districts in Merced County have planned celebrate local graduation ceremonies.

Los Banos Unified

In total there will be approximately 724 seniors in Los Banos Unified graduating this year.

Face masks will be required to be worn by attendees and graduates. There are limits on tickets.

Los Banos High has two ceremonies scheduled for June 12. The first ceremony is at 10 a.m. and it is for graduates who have last names starting with A-L. The second ceremony is scheduled at 1 p.m. for students who last names starting with M-Z. Students will be given four tickets and the ceremony will be live streamed.

Pacheco High’s ceremony will take place at the campus June 14. The first ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. and the second ceremony is scheduled for noon. A limit on tickets will be announced by Principal Daniel Sutton.

San Luis High’s ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, June 3 at 7 p.m. at the campus. Graduates are limited to six tickets.

Crossroads Alternative Education Center’s ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. June 3 in front of the school. Each graduate may have two guests.

Dos Palos Unified

Dos Palos High will be holding an in-person graduation ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 4. Graduates will be given four tickets. The event will take place at the high school’s stadium.

The ceremony will also be live-streamed and students and parents can find the information via email and on Facebook on the day of graduation. Principal Holly Crivelli said there will be 100 seniors graduating.

“The last quarter of last year has been extremely trying on teachers and students and parents and staff all over across the board that work in education and it is exciting that we’re to have some modified traditional ceremonies,” Crivelli said.

“A lot of these kids have been working so hard. We’re really just proud of the determination and perseverance of all these kids.”

Seniors at the George Christian Education center will have their ceremony at 7:30 p.m. June 1 at the Dos Palos High School Stadium. Each student will receive 6 tickets along with their cap and gowns on May 28.

Gustine Unified

Gustine High and Pioneer High School graduates will graduate together at Gustine High School’s football stadium at 7:30 p.m. June 4. The Gustine Adult School graduates are given the opportunity to participate in the ceremony, but none have expressed any intentions to walk, said Adam Cano, principal of Gustine High and Gustine Adult School.

Each graduate will receive four tickets and the event will be live streamed. Social distancing will be enforced and masks are required to be worn by graduates and attendees. Graduates can pick up their diplomas at the school office starting Monday June 7. There is no alternative to the in-person ceremony.

There are 130 seniors graduating from Gustine High and Pioneer High. Like many others regarding graduation, Cano is “excited for some normalcy.”

“I think it’s really good for the kids, it’s really good for the community it’s back to a traditional setting,” Cano said. “We have our video board that will announce where the students are going (to college or their career paths). We’re back to some normalcy, but it’s just not a packed house.”





