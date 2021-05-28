Unique program helps UC Merced students apply $8K-$10K in financial aid toward tuition

Josh Fryday, chief service officer for California Volunteers, right, speaks during a news conference to discuss the #CaliforniansForAll College Program, as UC Merced Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Charles Nies, left, looks on at the UC Merced campus on Thursday, May 27, 2021. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Among eight colleges in California, UC Merced is part of the California Volunteers Civic Action Fellowship pilot program which aims to create debt-free pathways for students attending college in the state.

Josh Fryday, chief service officer for California Volunteers, visited UC Merced on Thursday to talk about the impact the program on local students and across the state since it was launched a year ago.

Fryday said one major benefit of the program is that it can award UC Merced students anywhere from $8,000 to $10,000 per year towards their tuition.

At this point some may ask “What’s the catch?” Students must serve a minimum of 15 to 20 hours of a community service a week.

UC Merced Vice Chancellor Charles Nies said they’ve been participating the program for a year, and wanted to jump on the opportunity to make college more affordable for students, plus encourage them to volunteer. “It just seemed like a great opportunity. UC Merced has always looked at our community as part of this educational journey for our students,” Nies said.

Twenty four UC Merced students participated in the program in the past year. Interested students must apply and express what they would like to do for their volunteer work.

On the financial side, it decreases the amount of student loans, which aids in less student debt.

In just a year, there were more than 250 volunteer opportunities for fellows, and there are currently 187 fellows enrolled statewide. The goal, Fryday, said is to make all in-state students eligible for the program.

“This really is a historic opportunity,” Fryday said Thursday. “We’re going to make sure college is affordable and accessible to everyone..”

Nies said UC Merced has goals to involve more students in the program, including those who are undocumented.

“The program despite the pandemic has been a huge success,” Nies said.