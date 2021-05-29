Education
Merced City School District to hold mail-in ballot election for vacant board seat
The Merced City School District is holding a special election to fill a vacant seat on Area 3 of its school board.
The all-mail ballot election for the position will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 31 and candidates must file at the Registrar of Voters by 5 p.m. June 4. The office is located at 2222 M Street in Merced.
In order to represent Area 3, a candidate must be 18 years of age or older, a resident, and a registered voter. Area 3 would include: Hoover Middle School, Charles Wright Elementary School, and Don Stowell Elementary School.
School board members serve for a four-year term and attend regularly scheduled biweekly school board meetings.
The board sets the vision and goals for the district, ensures personnel, program and fiscal accountability and works as a governance team with the superintendent to make decisions that will best serve all students in the district.
For questions, please send an email to contactus@mcsd.k21.ca.us. More information is available on the district’s website.
