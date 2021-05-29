Merced City School District to hold mail-in ballot election for vacant board seat

The Merced City School District Administration Building located at 444 W. 23rd Street in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Merced County schools will be closed from March 19, to April 17, in response to the threat of coronavirus. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced City School District is holding a special election to fill a vacant seat on Area 3 of its school board.

The all-mail ballot election for the position will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 31 and candidates must file at the Registrar of Voters by 5 p.m. June 4. The office is located at 2222 M Street in Merced.

In order to represent Area 3, a candidate must be 18 years of age or older, a resident, and a registered voter. Area 3 would include: Hoover Middle School, Charles Wright Elementary School, and Don Stowell Elementary School.

School board members serve for a four-year term and attend regularly scheduled biweekly school board meetings.

The board sets the vision and goals for the district, ensures personnel, program and fiscal accountability and works as a governance team with the superintendent to make decisions that will best serve all students in the district.

For questions, please send an email to contactus@mcsd.k21.ca.us. More information is available on the district’s website.