‘We can finally say ‘we did it.’ Merced County holds first in-person high school graduations

The “Pomp and Circumstance” graduation march song was played amid cheers of joy at Merced County high schools Thursday night, as seniors wearing white and colorful gowns closed the book on youth — and wrote the first page in the chapter of adulthood.

Thursday marked the first night of Merced County’s return to traditional high school graduations since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Golden Valley, Buhach Colony, Atwater, Merced, and El Capitan all held ceremonies.

Face masks were optional, although attendees tried to socially distance themselves as best as they could, cheering on their fellow graduates as they made their way to the stage.

Graduates shared stories of how the most profound lessons of the year came from living amid a historical moment filled with challenges. Those hurdles included remote learning and being away from treasured friends and normal social situations — for months at a time.

“Our high school journey has come to an end, and we can finally say that ‘we did it,’” said Sherlynn Gutierrez, El Capitan High’s speaker-at-large. “After sitting in a classroom for three years, and for the last year behind the computer screen at home learning via Zoom, each one of us deserves to celebrate this moment.”

Golden Valley High senior Brent Rowan, speaker-at-large, compared the class of 2021’s experience to a beautiful sunset describing how the wind has blown away the dark clouds of anxiety, lack of motivation, and feelings of isolation.

“It was not perfect, and it was not normal, but these trials are what made our sunset all the more magnificent,” Rowan said. “These activities provided the light that reflected on the clouds of our past and present while illuminating our future.”

About 2,570 senior students are graduating from Merced Union High School District.

Meanwhile, a few miles away over at Buhach Colony, senior Collin Chang, a speaker-at-large, spoke about overcoming challenges like obesity, mental illness, social anxiety — and the fear of public speaking while addressing his fellow graduates.

“I did not do it alone,” Chang said. “I had the help of my teammates on the boys’ volleyball team, my teachers, my classmates, and, most importantly, my family, who all allowed me to overcome my adversities to become the person I am today.”

Teachers and principals said they were proud of their students for overcoming the pandemic’s many hurdles.

“We’ve experienced world-changing events that have affected all of us on a very personal level from the wearing of masks, to COVID testing to the cancellation and alteration of our normal school activities and events; we have all been affected,” Atwater Principal Bret Theodozio told the graduates. “Through these difficult times, this class has persevered. They have adapted and overcome the challenges that stood in their way.”

Golden Valley High Principal Kevin Swartwood echoed his pride in the Class of 2021.

“This virus has taken many things from us, but it will never take away your opportunity to make a better future,” Swartwood told graduates. “Instead, let it fuel you to get better. Remember, what you believe will determine what you achieve.”

Golden Valley High graduate David Vidauri, speaker-at-large, and valedictorian said the tough year taught him and the senior class three lessons — growth comes from pain, be present in the moment, and be kind to everyone.

“The pandemic forced us to be responsible, taught us to be grateful, and showed us that life is precious,” Vidauri said.

More Merced County graduations to come

In total, an estimated 4,500 senior students are expected to graduate countywide.

More high school graduations are scheduled in the days to come. At Los Banos Unified School District, two high schools — Los Banos High and Pacheco High’s — ceremonies kick off next week.

Hilmar High will have its graduation ceremony at 7:30 p.m. June 10.

Delhi, Dos Palos, Gustine, and Pioneer high schools also hosted their ceremonies Friday.