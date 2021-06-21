Delhi Unified unveils plans for $15M Career Technical Education building, plus new school

An artists rendering of Delhi Unified’s $15 million Career and Technical Education building is shown here. TETER Architects and Engineers

Delhi Unified School District students can look forward to more vocational training opportunities, as the district moves forward to develop its new Career and Technical Education building.

District officials say the 15,000 square-foot building, with a projected cost of $15 million, will be geared toward offering real-world technical skills in agriculture, welding, metal work, fabrication, and computer-aid design, to name a few.

The building will be located along Schendel Avenue and Shanks Road, on an area of Delhi High that’s currently occupied by basketball courts.

“It really opens a whole new world of opportunities,” said Adolfo Melara, Delhi Unified superintendent. “This provides students a high school experience where they can learn many skills, and explore different venues for the future. We see this as an enhancement of our academic program to our students.”

In addition, classes will be held for middle school students in the new building, plus residents will have access to welding and manufacturing classes.

The district first contemplated the idea for a new technical education building six years ago as parents expressed a desire for more vocational education training for students.

In 2016, the board passed Measure W, a bond measure that authorized the district to use $12 million for the career technical education building.

While the board unanimously voted to approve of the building project in 2016, it wasn’t until recently the district began executing plans for the building, Melara said.

The district applied for a competitive state grant for construction, and was awarded $3 million, aiding in the $15 million cost for the entire project.

The building is expected to break ground either in the summer or fall next year, and open in mid 2023.

New school in the works

Aside from the technical building, Delhi Unified is working with Maracor Development to secure 30 acres for a new school near Bradbury Road.

The district wants another school to accommodate more families who choose to enroll their children as more than 940 homes are being planned at the corner of Vincent and Bradbury Road in Delhi.

Melara said the board hasn’t approved of the project just yet, as the district is still working on the details of the cost, where the district could get the money, when construction could begin, and if the school will either be a middle school or elementary school.

“These are very exciting times for Delhi Unified School District,” Melara said. “We’ve had very hardworking people, wonderful parents and students and these are resources our community really needs and we will make the best investment of these resources on behalf of our children.”

“I’m very excited and positive and happy for the benefits both of these projects will bring to the Delhi community,” he added.